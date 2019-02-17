TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Linda S. Starling et al, foreclosure.

HSBC Bank USA NA v. Carol L. Palumbo et al, foreclosure.

MTGLQ Investors LP v. Gregory Workman et al, foreclosure.

Terrace North Condo Unit Owners Assoc. v. Carole David et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Leanne M. Smith et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Edward D. Herald et al, foreclosure.

Madison Revolving Trust 2017 v. Christine C. Milliron et al, foreclosure.

Citi Bank NA v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. David E. Cook et al, foreclosure.

Citizens Bank NA v. Robert G. Gardi et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jerry J. Vennette et al, foreclosure.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Charlene Swiger, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Amanda Sharp, default.

Discover Bank v. Rosemary M. Balk, default.

Mobility Bathworks v. J.M. Clemente Co. et al, default.

Waldon Management Corp. v. Amy Clark, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michael Raymond et al, default.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Joy Grafton et al, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lindsay Wamer, default.

Banner Supply Co. v. Nezbeth Construction LLC, default.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. SH Yun Inc. et al, default.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Aaron J. Miller et al, dismissed.

Edward R. McElhaney v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, dismissed.

John H. Canty Jr. v. First Energy Corp. et al, dismissed.

Adam J. Jornigan v. TMS International LLC et al, dismissed.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Sheila L. Hill et al, dismissed.

Beverly J. Reghetti v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Lavertta McCoy v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, dismissed.

Delores Brazzle v. Trumbull County CSEA et al, dismissed.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Mary E. Harrison Noonan et al, dismissed.

Karen E. Phillips v. Trumbull County et al, dismissed.

Timothy C. Williams v. Matthew A. Buschagen, dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Randi L. Protain et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jericha Sly, dismissed.

Bank of America NA v. Albert A. Starcher, dismissed.

Orange Village Care Center Inc. v. Daniel Letson Guardian, dismissed.

City of Girard v. Michael R. O’Connell, dismissed.

State v. Karen I. Allen, dismissed.

John M. Georgius v. Sheriff P. Monroe, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gerald L. Bradley Jr. et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lashells Care et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Susan B. Buell et al, dismissed.

Joseph F. Wentz v. Kokosing Industrial Inc. et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Patricia A. Molek et al, dismissed.

John Peluchette v. Nicholas D.C. Brennan, dismissed.

Catherine M. Barker v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled.

Rosemary Cool v. Venture Plastic Inc. et al, settled.

Harvey Stassinis et al v. Susan M. Dorsey, settled.

State v. Claudia C. Hoerig, sentenced.

State v. Ryan Mechling, sentenced.

State v. Glen Stiles III, sentenced.

State v. Paul T. Harvey Jr., sentenced.

State v. James Scott, sentenced.

State v. Jermaine L. Mobley, sentenced.

State v. Anasha S. West, sentenced.

State v. Peter Olivarez, sentenced.

State v. James B. Jordan III, sentenced.

State v. KC A. Paxon, sentenced.

State v. Robin L. Caviness Jr., sentenced.

State v. Peter L. Fambro, sentenced (2).

State v. Kevin L. Rigg II, sentenced.

State v. Jonathan L. Brown, sentenced.

State v. Matthew P. Soldo, sentenced.

State v. Johnny Eiland, sentenced.

State v. Judith A. Kellar, sentenced.

State v. Andrew B. Belden, sentenced.

State v. Patrick E. Johnson, sentenced.

DIVORCES

Michelle R. Kiskadden v. Samuel W. Kiskadden.

Huong T. Nguyen v. Thong Truong.

Bradley A. Yeager v. Kalyn M. Yeager.

Mildred Ball v. Jimmie Ball.

Brian A. Seale v. Julie M. Reeger Seale.

Jeffrey F. Watts v. Yesenia M. Cornavaca Monge.

DISSOLUTIONS

Crystal R. Nelson and Daniel A. Nelson.

Lucy Van Kleeck and Keith Van Kleeck.

Michael J. Coe and Tonya D. Coe.

Kimberly M. Casey and James P. Casey.

James C. Edelston Jr. and Heather Edelston.

Lea L. Cascone and Carl J. Cascone.

Maurice D. Powell Sr. and Patricia A. Powell.

Kristy L. Greene and Ronald K. Greene.

April Kline and James McIntosh.

Domestic cases dismissed

Christine Bauer v. Billy R. Morrow Sr., dismissed.

Joseph F. Court Jr. v. Amber Cunningham Court, dismissed.

Frank Cangemi v. Teri Cangemi, dismissed.

Rebecca L. Gilliam v. Jesse L. Higgins, dismissed.

MAHONING COUNTY

marriage LICENSEs

William D. Lewis Jr., 36, of 1543 Victor Ave, Youngstown, and LaQuinta Robbins, 37, of same.

Malik O. Minor, 23, of 307 Potomac Avenue, Youngstown, and Keauna L. Davis, 22, of same.

William L. McDowell, Jr., 60, of 362 Edwards Street, Youngstown, and Lorraine L. Richards, 56, of same.

David A. Shine, Jr., 59, of 558 E. Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, and Earline D. Gilford, 60, of same.

Tyler S. Medovich, 26, of 2278 Frostwood Drive, Austintown, and Abbie L. Neff, 26, of 2262 Woodridge Court, Austintown.

Daniel J. Zarbo, 46, of 225 S. Johnson Road, Sebring, and Anissa A. Madden, 28, of same.

Christopher R. Sable, 44, of Boardman, and Nicole M. Barth, 44, of Boardman.

Mark E. Talbott, 58, of 4564 West South Range Road, Columbiana, and Sandra L. Snively, 62, of same.

Ibraham Al-Jumeer, 30, of 8428 Colwyn Court, Apt. 1, Boardman, and Cherokee J. Heeter, 18, of 1840 Rhodes Road, Apt. 356E, Kent.

Andrew C. Cox, 26, of 803 S. 14th St., Sebring, and Kaitlyn G. Nezbeth, 26, of same.

Brandon A. Haldiman, 22, of 3430 Flo Lor Drive, Apt. 11, Youngstown, and Catherine J. Grimes, 23, of same.

Ronald D. Christoff, 55, of 1331 Thornhill Road, Youngstown, and Deborah L. Price, 49, of same.

Nickolas M. Lucente, 28, of 905 N. Turner Road, Austintown, and Jacqueline D. Uick, 29, of same.

Kevin J. Donato, 38, of 4559 Rhode Island Drive, Austintown, and Mary Lou Snyder, 44, of same.

Shawne B. Carson, 27, of 4011 Glenwood Ave., Apartment 4, Boardman, and Eryonna N. Barrino, 29, of 15 Holly Drive, Apartment 57, Girard.

Joseph S. Hritz, 51, of 192 Wilson St., Struthers, and Karen L. Lambert, 55, of same.

Anthony S. DeLucia, 44, of 1837 Celeste Circle, Youngstown, and Marisa L. Garza, 32, of same.

Dianna Haynes, 52, of 474 Crandall Avenue, Youngstown, and Anna M. Curry, 77, of same.

Jonathan D. McIntosh, 22, of 140 Oakwood Drive, Beloit, and D’kota S. Zurbrugg, 19, of same.

Brian K. Wright, 44, of 209 North Roanoke, Austintown, and Samantha A. Gagliardo, 33, of same.

Thomas J. Thomas Jr., 41, of 548 Sixth Street, Struthers, and Amy B. Weamer, 41, of same.

Brian P. Nash, 28, of 7920 Cedar Park Drive, Canfield, and Lauren M. Drummond, 28, of 1257 Westlake Avenue, Lakewood.

Mohammad E. Salman, 30, of 7368 Eisenhower Drive, Unit 3, Boardman, and Carrie J. Catheline, 37, of 10390 Unity Road, New Middletown.

Christoff M. Splain, 35, of 5749 Gilbert Drive, Boardman, and Bryanna R. Palumbo, 28, of same.

Chasen S. Williams, 31, of 1864 Delaney St., Virginia Beach, Va., and Rachel L. Katz, 33, of same

Jeffry B. Best, 48, of 9256 Columbiana Canfield Road, Canfield, and Melissa S. Kuboff, 35, of same.

Jean Watson Milly, 34, of 5624 N. Campbell Ave., Unit 2, Chicago, Ill., and Tara L. Steele, 38, of same.

Divorces

Tina M. Wild, of 4113 Columbiana Road, New Springfield, v. David G. Stull, of 8477 Whippoorwill Road, Ravenna.

Barbara J. Sevi, of 136 Hamilton St., Struthers, v. Anthony Sevi, of 620 W. Harvey St., Struthers.

Anthony J. Gorvet, of 2401 Old Furnace Road, Youngstown, v. Janet Gorvet, of same.

Maria P. Breuer, of 170 Woodland Run, Canfield, v. Gary A. Breuer, of same.

Theodore M. Stipanovich, of 625 Duke Circle, Austintown, v. Robyn Stipanovich, of 120 Longview Circle, North Lima.

Joann F. Crytzer, of 10 Wells Court, Youngstown, v. Michael A. Crytzer, of 68518 Bannock Road, St. Clairesville.

Juliemar C. Pina, of 536 Miller St., Youngstown, v. Daniel R. Pizzaro, of Freeland Village, Bldg. 6 Apt. 2, Freeland, Pa.

Ronette J. Messer, of 146 Manchester Ave., Youngstown, v. Pattrick W. Messer, of 57 Wilson St., Struthers.

Daniel E. Stone, of 38 Fernwood Ave., Youngstown, v. Bonnie J. Stone, of 1052 Collins Ave., Austintown.

Megan M. Rubosky, of 5025 Forest Park Place No. 5, Boardman, v. Dustin S. Rubosky, of 254 Helena Drive, Struthers.

Edward Wawrzynski, of 46 Gertrude Ave. No. 3, Boardman, v. Brandee Wawrzynski, of 1515 Lenz Ave., Ambridge, Pa.

Kaileen W. Balestrino, of 7210 Elmland Ave., Poland, v. Braeden A. Speerbrecher, of 3123 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Diana Amrit, of 85 Arlene Ave., Youngstown, v. Bheem Amrit, of 237 Carnegie Ave., Youngstown.

Eva Stokes, of 4547 Simon Road Apt. 5, Boardman, v. Darrell Stokes, of 670 Marion Williamsport Road, East Marion.

Mesean E. Fletcher, of 7402 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, v. Robert L. Littrell, of 1361 Fifth Ave., Youngstown.

Tiana Jennings, of 1678 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, v. Leo D. Jennings, of 21 Maywood St. Apt. 3, Boston, Mass.

Apriel R.P. Latoni, of 3759 Choice Court, Youngstown, v. Maybel N. Candelaria, of 3786 Choice Court, Youngstown.

DISSOLUTIONS

Dawn Marsilio-Williams, of 11900 Market St., North Lima, and Gregory P. Williams Jr., of 4083 W. South Range Road, Columbiana.

Judy J. Jones, of 4101 Canfield Road, Canfield, and David W. Jones, of same.

Angel Berry, of 165 N. Roanoke Ave., Austintown, and Justin Berry, of 2294 Chaney Circle, Youngstown.

Brian P. Matthews, of 141 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, and Nicole M. Matthews, of 3389 Niles Carver Road, Mineral Ridge.

Eric Hufnagel, of 6300 South Ave., Youngstown, and Lori Hufnagel, of 5560 Norquest Blvd., Youngstown.

Deanna L. Ruth, of 2433 Watson Ave., Alliance, and Timothy L. Ruth, of 1861 S. Sawburg Ave. No. 17, Alliance.

Heather J. Trolio, of 3963 Dobbins Road, Poland, and Jason R. Trolio, of 136 Hamilton Blvd., Struthers.

New Complaints

Kevin Johnson v. Diane G. Seifert, jury demand.

Lisa M. Hippo v. Mercy Health et al, jury demand.

Karen J. Wilhelm et al v. Jacob D. Reed et al, other torts.

PNC Bank NA v. James H. Morrow et al, foreclosure.

Discover Bank v. Kevin J. Gozur, money.

Discover Bank v. Diane L. Rickard, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Kimberly A. Skaleris, money.

Martin Zuniga v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, jury demand.

Regina Briceland v. North American Dental Group LLC et al, jury demand.

American Family Insurance Co. v. Mary Bowling, complaint.

Daniel R. Yemma v. unknown surviving spouse et al, foreclosure.

Ronald Martin v. Edward Wilson et al, jury demand.

Mark Cichanski Sr. et al v. General Motors Co. et al, jury demand.

Jessica McCauley v. Cocca Development Ltd et al, jury demand.

Marilyn McClung et al v. Tammie Wormley et al, jury demand.

AmeriFirst Financial Corp. v. David E. Wenger et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Bradley L. Kollar et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Earlean Anderson et al, foreclosure.

First National Acceptance Co. v. Rene L. Antonoff et al, foreclosure.

Chauffers, Teamsters, Warehousemen and Helpers Local Union No. 377 v. Mahoning County Engineer’s Office et al, complaint.

Byrider Finance LLC v. Jewon L. Littles Sr., money.