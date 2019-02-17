PRESIDENTS DAY

What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed Monday for Presidents Day. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

All city, county, state and federal offices: Closed. No mail delivery.

Schools: Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Salem, Youngstown Diocese, closed Monday. Sharon and New Castle, open.

Universities: Eastern Gateway Community College, closed. Youngstown State and Kent State at Trumbull, open.

Western Reserve Transit Authority: Regular schedules.

Public libraries: Warren-Trumbull, Girard Free Library, closed. Youngstown-Mahoning County; Kinsman Free Public Library; Hubbard Public Library; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville; McKinley Memorial Library, Niles; Newton Falls Public Library, open.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed.

Banks: Chase Bank, Charter One Bank, Cortland Banks, Farmers National Bank, First National Bank, Chemical Bank, Warren, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Home Savings & Loan, Huntington Bank, Austintown, Key Bank, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, closed.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste, city of Youngstown, Waste Management, regular pickup schedule.