METRO DIGEST || Boardman outage affects Southern Park Mall

Power outage closes Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN

A power outage early Saturday caused by equipment failure affected 111 customers, including the Southern Park Mall.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, power was partially restored by about 6:20 a.m. and fully restored about noon.

Healthy-eating forum scheduled in Howland

HOWLAND

“Healthy Eating for You,” a free program sponsored by Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley and led by a registered dietitian, will address portion size, reading and understanding nutrition labels and learning to eat mindfully.

The program will take place 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Howland Medical Center, 1932 Niles-Cortland Road NE. To register, call 330-480-3070.

Learn about Pa. trees on conservation walk

MERCER, PA.

Join the Mercer County Conservation District at Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, from 9 to 11 a.m. March 9 and learn easy, simple methods to identify 15 of the most common Pennsylvania trees.

The program will teach participants about various strategies to determine common conifers and deciduous trees using simple observation techniques.

Pre-register by March 6 by calling 724-662- 2242. There is no fee. Be sure to dress appropriately as participants will be spending the majority of the time outdoors.

Cityscape sets gala to honor Ohio One

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Cityscape will honor Rich Mills and the Ohio One Corp. at its annual gala March 14 at the downtown DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour followed by a dinner and program at 6:30 p.m.

The event, now in its 10th year, honors an individual or group that has made a significant commitment to Cityscape’s mission of revitalizing the downtown Youngstown area.

Tickets are $65, of which $20 is tax deductible.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-youngstown-cityscape-grassroots-gala-tickets-56056479439

Walk and learn about making maple syrup

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA.

Take a walk through history and discover how sap taken from a maple tree becomes syrup at 2 p.m. March 3 at Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road.

The free program is open to the public. Registration is not required, but participants are encouraged to come on time to get a seat for the program.