New way to recycle beads at Mardi Gras in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS

What to do with all those beads from parades during Carnival season around New Orleans?

Unwanted beads can be tossed at a big truck at the end of parades. The truck operated by the ARC of Greater New Orleans will follow most Metairie parades.

WWL-TV reported Jefferson Parish approved an ordinance allowing people to throw beads at the truck at the end of the parade. The beads will be taken to a center, and employees will repackage and resell the beads. It’s part of ARC’s mission to help employ people with developmental disabilities.

It’s been illegal to throw things toward a parade.

Most years, there have been collection points for unwanted beads. ARC officials hope the truck will increase the amount of recycled beads from 62 tons to 100 tons.

Exhibit designed to showcase Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb.

The University of Nebraska State Museum of Natural History has opened a new exhibit that shows how Nebraska got to be “an amazing state,” the museum director said.

The fourth-floor museum space at Morrill Hall on the main Lincoln campus will hold the new permanent telling the story of Nebraska’s natural past, from the species that roamed the plains to how humans interact with the land today.

Benefactors and more than 50 experts helped create the $11.4 million “Cherish Nebraska” exhibit, charting Nebraska’s “landscape through time,” museum director Susan Weller told the Lincoln Journal Star .

The exhibit opened Saturday and is designed to provide Nebraskans one all-embracing message about their home, she said: “It is an amazing state.”

The exhibit will feature seven galleries that show the state from it prehistoric past to the present.

Vans Warped Tour coming to Atlantic City in June

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

The Vans Warped Tour will come to Atlantic City for two days in June.

The music, sports and art festival will be held on the Atlantic City beach June 29 and June 30.

The more than 50 artists who will perform will be announced March 1, the same- day tickets go on sale to the general public. Ticket pre-sales begin Feb. 28.

The tour is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The shows will be produced by Live Nation in association with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the city.

Atlantic City is one of three cities to host the tour this year and the only one on the East Coast. The other cities are Cleveland and Mountain View, Calif.

Museum in Chicago to host Alex Ross comic-book art

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.

The work of a legendary comic-book artist will be on display this year at a suburban Chicago museum.

The Dunn Museum in Libertyville will open “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross” March 9. It will run through Sept. 9.

Ross is called “the Norman Rockwell” of comics. He has created some of the more iconic images known to fans today. For nearly three decades he has turned characters such as Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, the Avengers and others into works of fine art.

Andrew Osborne is superintendent of educational facilities of the Lake County Forest Preserve, which maintains the museum. He says the current popularity of Marvel comics and the release of the “Marvelocity” book make it an ideal time to feature Ross’ work.

