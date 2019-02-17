PSU-Shenango hosts engineering lecture Thursday

Staff report

SHARON, PA.

Penn State Shenango, 147 Shenango Ave., will continue its 2018-19 Lecture Series with a talk on local engineering presented by Matthew Caputo, assistant teaching professor in engineering, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Lecture Hall 223.

The event is free. Light refreshments will be served.

The discussion will include historical aspects of engineering, Caputo’s areas of research as well as his plan to continue the support of engineering programs.

Caputo graduated from Farrell High School and earned his doctorate from Youngstown State University. Since joining the Shenango campus faculty in 2018, Caputo has taken part in several community-campus activities, including a “Canstruction” event in collaboration with Sharon elementary school, which resulted in the donation of more than 1,800 canned goods to families in need; the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) camp; and the VenturePointe Committee, which encourages and supports entrepreneurialism.

For information, contact the Penn State Shenango Academic Affairs office at 724-983-2825.