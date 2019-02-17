Job fair for teachers set in Canfield

Staff report

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County Educational Service Center is hosting its annual teacher recruiting event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4.

The teacher job fair will be in the Joyce Brooks Center at Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road.

All recent and upcoming spring graduates in education, credentialed teachers and substitute teachers and substitute teacher candidates can meet with district administrators and substitute teacher recruiters to learn about teaching opportunities.

If you plan to attend, pre-register at mahoningesc.org and select the Job Fair Registration link.