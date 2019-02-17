Fully-integrated health care offered for children and adults

Staff report

HOWLAND

Alta Behavioral Healthcare and Meridian HealthCare are providing fully integrated family care out of a new location at Wexford Center, 1950 Niles-Cortland Road NE.

Meridian offers family medicine and outpatient behavioral health care for adults and families.

Conditions that can be treated include colds and flu, hypertension, diabetes, thyroid issues and many others. Physicals and regular check-ups are offered and counseling for adults with issues such as anxiety, stress, relationship challenges and emotional struggles. Most insurances and Medicaid are accepted.

On staff at the new location are two physicians who formerly had private practices in the area. Chief Medical Officer Daniel Brown, D.O., practiced in western Pennsylvania and Hubbard. Family Medicine Physician Gary Kraker, D.O., had a practice in Howland.

“We believe our new Howland location offers the best of both worlds to Trumbull County residents,” said Larry Moliterno, CEO of Meridian. “That is, access to modern family medicine along with that old-fashioned doctor-patient relationship. I know that Dr. Brown and Dr. Kraker are looking forward to serving their former patients as well as new ones.”

The dedicated phone number for reaching Meridian’s Howland office is 330-318-3911.

Alta provides behavioral health care for children, teens and families.

Services include individual, group and family counseling with therapists who specialize in child and adolescent emotional and behavioral problems, and family dynamics. Case management and psychiatric services for children and teens are also offered.

Common childhood problems such as defiance or disruptive behavior, as well as anxiety and depression, can often be treated without medication. The cost of treatment is usually covered by most health insurances and Medicaid.

“We have been serving children and families from Trumbull County for some time from our Youngstown location,” said Joseph Shorokey, CEO of Alta Care Group. “Now these families are able access our services from a location that is nearby and more convenient,” he said.

The dedicated phone number for reaching Alta’s Howland office is 330-736-0073.