Center aims to end addiction

LIBERTY

When someone seeks help to end a drug addiction, medication oftentimes isn’t enough.

That’s why Rise Recovery, a subsidiary of One Health Ohio, combines medication, counseling and health services to treat its patients.

“We want our patients to feel safe and welcome,” said Maria Kowal, Rise Recovery chief medical officer. “We want them to know we care about them, not that we are just handing them a drug and sending them on their way.”

The treatment center opened on 3132 Belmont Ave. in early January. Rise stands for Recovery, Inspiration, Support and Empowerment.

The staff assesses each patient and provides individualized treatment plans.

Rise Recovery uses either vivitrol or suboxone, which are medications that block opioid receptors in the brain, as part of treatment.

“There’s a subset of patients that might do better with one than the other,” Kowal said.

Along with the medication, the center also provides the patient with individual and group counseling, a 12-step recovery program and integrated health services through One Health Ohio. On Saturday mornings, patients are offered coffee and some breakfast options.

Rise Recovery also offers a faith-based recovery program.

Chris Broderick, Rise Recovery medication assisted treatment director, said he talks to patients to learn more about them and why they started using drugs. If they need services outside drug-

addiction treatment, they connect them with those services.

The long-term goal is to eliminate drug dependence, which also entails weaning patients off detox medications over time, Kowal said.

Although the center just opened, it is busy. Another Rise Recovery is planned to open in Warren by April to meet the demand.

Mark Haddle, the center’s risk management and corporate compliance officer, explained federal law protects the center’s records from being shared.

Under the law, the center can’t even disclose to a person’s family or workplace if they are a patient.

“People should not avoid getting treatment because they are afraid of others finding out. Those records are protected,” he said.

Rise Recovery uses a sliding-scale fee for those who are uninsured.

To make an appointment, call 844-652-8219 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.