Bury Financial Group, 7620 Market St., Suite 5, Boardman, announced the addition of Jocelyn N. Hykes as administrative assistant.

Hykes received her bachelor’s degree in communication studies and public relations from Kent State University in 2017. She is an Austintown Fitch High School graduate.

After her KSU graduation, she interned with an independent social media and digital marketing agency in Macedonia. Hykes is also a member of Kent State’s chapter of the Lambda Pi Eta academic fraternity. She lives in Austintown.

Bury Financial Group offers a variety of financial services, including education funding and retirement planning.

AWARDS

Sherri Clay, a Canfield-based Merrill Lynch client associate, was one of 12 employees recently honored with the 2018 David Brady Award in recognition of her outstanding client focus and overall commitment to the company and her community.

The award is named for David Brady, a financial adviser who died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He was highly respected for putting the client first and giving back to his community. The award that bears his name was created in 2007 and seeks to honor individuals within Bank of America Global Wealth and Investment Management who continue to emulate Brady’s character.