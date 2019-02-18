Austintown sees more than $5M in commercial growth

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

More than $5 million in new commercial and medical expansions are in the works this year in the township.

Darren Crivelli, zoning inspector, said contractors for township chiropractor Chris Raymond are preparing to break ground soon on a new $2.4 million medical building at 1440 S. Canfield-Niles Road after completion of a soil erosion study. The two-story building will contain 14,000 square feet of usable space. The property was rezoned last spring, he said.

Austinwoods Nursing Center, 4780 Kirk Road, is “progressing” on a $2.2 million, 13,300-square-foot addition, which will have 24 new rehabilitation rooms. The current rehab space will be converted to assisted-living spaces, Crivelli said.

Crivelli said South Raccoon Road “is getting a nice face-lift” with the newly opened Sam’s Wedge Inn, 1685 S. Raccoon Road, and Hot Dog Allies, 1412 S. Raccoon Road, as well as an incoming $1.1 million, 6,600-square-foot banquet hall addition to Barry Dyngles restaurant, which was recently approved for a parking variance.

