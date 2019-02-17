Agenda Monday

ABC Water and Storm Water District Board of Trustees, public open house with presentation, 6 p.m., Canfield Public Library, 43 W. Main St.

Coitsville Township, police personnel meeting, 9 a.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Lowellville Village, design and review board meeting, 6:30 p.m., city hall, 140 E. Liberty St.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center, work session, 9 a.m., 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

New Middletown Village, special council meeting to discuss fire chief recommendations, 7 p.m., municipal building, 10711 Main St.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

