Ace Hardware to open store in Boardman this spring

Staff report

BOARDMAN

An Ace Hardware store will open in the Boardman Plaza this spring, the store announced on its Facebook page.

The new location will be at 451 Boardman-Canfield Road and is expected to open in April.

The store will be part of the Ace Hardware of Columbiana Inc. group.

Ace Hardware is the world’s largest hardware retail cooperative, and the largest non-grocery American retail cooperative.

It has about 5,000 stores worldwide.