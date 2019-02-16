Hubbard woman turns self in Valentine’s Day

Staff report

hubbard

A Hubbard woman was booked into the Trumbull County jail on Valentine’s Day for violating the terms of her bond.

Xavia Surette, 27, first faced trouble with the law Jan. 11. She and husband John Surette are charged with child endangering after County Children Services reported to police they made several attempts to contact them. Earlier, Children Services reported there was no food in the Orchard Avenue apartment where they lived with their two children and it was a mess, according to a police report.

Xavia Surette told officers at that time she would test positive for cocaine and marijuana.

The boys were taken into custody by Children Services.

John Surette has been at the county jail since Jan. 30, the day of his arraignment.

Part of Xavia Surette’s bond required drug screening three times a week. Court records show she started detox treatment Feb. 1 and left Feb. 6 against staff’s advice.

A warrant for her arrest was issued, and she surrendered to police Thursday.