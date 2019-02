Quisenberry, Morgan have YSU ahead of UIC at halftime

Hot shooting from Darius Quisenberry and Devin Morgan have Youngstown State ahead of the University of Illinois at Chicago, 43-38.

Quisenberry went 7 of 9 for 17 points and Morgan was a perfect 3 for 3 from 3-point range while scoring 15 points. YSU collectively shot 8 for 12 from 3.

Godwin Boahen leads UIC with 13 points.