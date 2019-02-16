Nonpayment suit filed against Marchionda-owned contractor

By Justin Dennis

Another contractor has filed a civil suit against local developer Dominic Marchionda, claiming it was not paid for work performed at the DoubleTree by Hilton downtown hotel.

The suit, filed Wednesday by The Apostolos Group Inc. of Copley against the Marchionda-owned Rubino Construction Inc., alleges the company is seven months overdue on a $33,607 payment for painting and installation of vinyl wall covering at the hotel.

Rubino Construction contracted The Apostolos Group in April 2018 and received an invoice the following June, according to the complaint.

The suit accuses Rubino Construction of breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

The Marchionda co-owned Youngstown Stambaugh Hotel LLC, which owns the hotel, still owes about $1.8 million to six Ohio and Pennsylvania contractors that have filed mechanics liens against the LLC, according to Mahoning County recorder filings.

The LLC has paid about $564,000 to two contractors since The Vindicator reported on those liens in December.

Another Marchionda entity, Youngstown Stambaugh Parking Holdings LLC, which owns the parking lot and deck next to the Doubletree, still owes more than $32,300 in delinquent 2018 property taxes and associated penalties on those seven separate parcels, according to the Mahoning County auditor’s office.

The first installment of this year’s taxes on the main parcel, $13,328, will be due March 8. The last property tax payment remitted by the LLC was in May 2018, according to the auditor’s office.

Marchionda told The Vindicator on Friday he expects the liens to be resolved within a matter of days, as soon as he receives an anticipated $9 million in state and federal historic tax credits, which were approved in October but have not arrive d. Once Rubino Construction is paid, subcontractors will be paid, he said.