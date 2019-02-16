Man is fired after being charged in robberies

Trevor A. McMillen, 20, of Lodwick Drive Northwest, who is in the Trumbull County jail charged with robbing five gas stations Wednesday morning, was fired from his job with the Warren operations department late Wednesday.

McMillen is charged with five counts of aggravated robbery after being arrested on Elm Road in Bazetta Township with another man who is charged with aggravated robbery in two of the robberies.

McMillen’s personnel file says he started work June 4 and received good performance reviews, generally receiving a ranking of 2 out of 5, meaning he “outperforms most other employees in similar positions.” He earned $9.48 per hour. He appears to have no previous criminal record.

Man pleads not guilty to felonious assault

A not-guilty plea was entered Friday in Warren Municipal Court for Patrick L. Custer, 21, of Washington Street Northeast, to felonious assault, accused of stabbing another man at a home on Washington Street Northeast Thursday night. Bond was set at $10,000.

Police were called to the 200 block of Washington Street at 4:35 p.m. and found a 42-year-old male in an apartment with a stab wound to the chest and side. He said Custer was in the apartment next door.

Police found Custer there with blood dripping down his face. Custer said the other man had assaulted him.

Custer said he had a closed folding knife in his hand while the fight was taking place but it “came open while he was holding it and getting tossed around.”

No CCW certification

An investigation by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office into Phil Chance Jr., a former city police officer, revealed he has been conducting concealed-carry training despite not having active certification to do so, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Chance’s certification has been invalid since 2010, but the reason why has not been disclosed.

Up to 700 CCW permits issued by Chance to people in counties, including Mahoning, Trumbull and Stark, could be suspended or revoked.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been investigating the situation since early January. Chance may face criminal charges.

Driver flees, crashes

Reports said a woman fleeing a city police officer early Friday crashed her car into a guardrail in Mill Creek Park.

About 4:50 a.m., officers tried to pull over a car driven by Danika Carter, 21, of Youngstown, on Parkview Avenue on the South Side for an illegal turn, but she failed to stop and instead drove into the park at a high rate of speed.

Reports said she crashed into the guardrail and was spotted by a police officer on a nearby hill before she was taken into custody and released on citations for failure to comply with the order of a police officer and driving under suspension.

ODOT proposes area road projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing a $1,899,139 project to mill and resurface 1.61 miles of state Route 170 from Renwick Drive in Poland to Midlothian Boulevard and 3.4 miles of state Route 616 from state Route 170 to Union Street and from Highland Avenue to Struthers-Liberty Road.

In addition to the resurfacing, the project also will include minor drainage improvements, installation of new guardrails, partial-depth pavement repairs, curb replacement, curb ramp upgrades to meet ADA standards and the application of edge, center, stop and crosswalk lines and other necessary pavement marking.

The project is scheduled to begin this summer.

During the project, there will be closures on Route 616 between Poland Avenue and Lowellville Road for a maximum of 45 days.

ODOT is accepting public feedback regarding the environmental impact of the project.

Rulli on committees

State Senate President Larry Obhob appointed state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, to several Senate committees this week.

Rulli will serve as vice chairman of the Finance-General Government and Agency Review Subcommittee.

He also will serve as a member of the Senate’s Energy and Public Utilities, Local Government, Public Safety, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, Commerce and Workforce committees.

Lowellville meeting

Mayor James Iudiciani Sr. has called a special meeting and executive session at 10 a.m. today in council chambers of city hall, 140 E. Liberty St., to pass legislation for vacating Lowell Alley and conduct village business.

Death ruled a homicide

Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has ruled the Feb. 6 death of Azhiek E. Bennett, 22, of Draper Street Southeast a homicide, resulting from multiple gunshot wounds.

An autopsy was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bennett was found near an apartment in the 2200 block of South Feederle Drive Southeast at 10:09 p.m.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case. Bennett’s death is the city’s second homicide of the year.

Donation will allow for Howland PAX training

A donation from a foundation honoring Howland High School graduate Ross Griffin will make it possible for kindergarten to fourth-grade teachers at Howland to be trained in a nationally recognized behavioral-health program.

The Ross Griffin Memorial Foundation was created shortly after Ross Griffin died by suicide.

On Tuesday, teachers will receive training in PAX, which has been shown to improve classroom behavior and academics, as well improve self-regulation and co-regulation with peers, according to a news release.

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board organized the training, which will allow the school district to fulfill a state requirement to launch a schoolwide positive behavioral intervention and support program.

2 pets die in fire

Two pets died in an apartment fire on the 400 block of Ravenna Road Friday afternoon, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Everyone was evacuated safely, and there were no reports of injuries, but several people were displaced.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced tenants. The cause has not yet been determined.