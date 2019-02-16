Howland couple sues over wet basement

Staff report

WARREN

A Howland couple has sued a Warren real-estate company and the previous owners of their home, saying the defendants did not disclose before selling them their home the basement had a “material defect” involving water seeping into the basement.

Daren and Stephanie Niemi of Raglan Drive Northeast filed the suit in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court seeking at least $75,000 in damages from William Zamarelli Inc.; two employees, Leslie Cornicello and Kristi Cornicello; and the previous owners, Dennis Moore and Linda Moore of Warren.

A call to Zamarelli Real Estate on Friday afternoon was not returned. No phone number was available for the Moores.

The suit says the defendants made written and/or verbal statements and assurances to the Niemis before the September 2017 purchase there were no prior water issues or flooding in the basement except one time in 1997 when the sump pump malfunctioned.

But in 2018, the Niemis noticed water seeping into the basement and had the footer drains flushed, but the problem persisted. A company advised the repair cost would be about $12,000.