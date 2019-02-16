Eat’n Park’s a place for tears

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Barb Carothers walked into the Eat’n Park on Market Street on Friday morning with her family for what will likely be their last trip to the township location.

The restaurant is closing at 2 p.m. Sunday after 40 years on Market.

Carothers hugged her favorite waitress, Birdie, and exchanged words of commiseration with the hostess.

“This is such a sad day,” Carothers said.

“Sunday will be sadder,” said the hostess.

The company announced Jan. 17 its plans to close six Eat’n Park locations, including a restaurant in New Castle, Pa. Eat’n Park’s Austintown location on Mahoning Avenue will remain open.

The Boardman location is a regular meeting spot for groups of retired locals, Carothers said.

“A lot of the teachers who are retired meet here every week or every other week. Some of the bus drivers used to come here quite frequently. I’m really sad,” Carothers said.

Since her husband already ate breakfast Thursday morning, Irene Lindquist didn’t stay for long.

“My husband and I are regulars here. We usually come in the morning. ... We didn’t get to come today, but I do like their coffee, so that’s what I’m buying,” Lindquist said. “Yeah, we’re gonna miss that place.”

Chuck Franklin, who works at Sweeney’s car dealership next door, picked up take-out Thursday morning for himself and his co-workers.

“We come over here all the time. We get breakfast. Their prices are good and they have good food. You know what’s crazy? They’ll close this thing and open up a restaurant,” Franklin said.

The township has not announced what will fill the Market Street site. The store is offering transfers for employees who want to continue working for the company.

“I think it’s a shame. It’s a nice restaurant. Wonderful waitresses. The food is good. I’m sad to see it go,” Carothers said.