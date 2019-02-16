BMV Amnesty program draws big crowd

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Whitney Bledsoe can start saving money for herself again.

The Youngstown woman Friday attended the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Amnesty Program, where people with suspended licenses who qualified could see their reinstatement fees reduced or even eliminated.

Bledsoe said she was hoping to get at least half of her fee waived, and that’s what she accomplished. She said her weekly savings can now be put toward something else instead of getting her driver’s license back.

Clerk of Courts Sarah Brown-Clark said she was thrilled the program was in Youngstown.

“I think this is just great for people who want to get their lives in order,” Brown-Clark said.

Court records showed that 187 people took part in the program Friday.

Brown-Clark said the program is a win-win for both the participants and the court because it clears cases from the docket.

“It’s really a practical issue for us,” she said.

Plus, she said, it allows people to drive to work or to get a better job than the one they have. “A car is essential in any circumstances,” she said.

Miguel Acevedo of Warren who works in Youngstown was also at the workshop. He said he wanted to get his license reinstated because of his job and his three children. He said it is not fair to his wife that she is always stuck driving them.

“All of the time, mommy’s got to be around,” he said.

Judge Renee DiSalvo said she was pleased by the number of people who attended. She said she hoped it would help people find good jobs.

“This turned out to be a wonderful event,” she said.