Austintown man and Liberty woman face child pornography charges

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

An Austintown man and a Liberty woman are facing a federal complaint they exchanged child pornography by cellphone.

The case against Candis Wynn and Daniel R. Parker, both 32, started with an investigation by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office that was referred to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department.

The two are accused of sharing pictures and videos of a man engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

Court records state the child in the videos is a child who was depicted on Wynn’s Facebook account.

Wynn was charged with child endangerment after police said she left her 2-year-old at home while on a beer run July 2018.

Search warrants were served in the case, and cellphones were seized from both Wynn and Parker. They are both in federal custody.