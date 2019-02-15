Youngstown man faces charges after wife hospitalized


February 15, 2019 at 9:42a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An Alameda Avenue man is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault after his wife was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

Jason Hymes, 46, was arrested after his wife was taken to the hospital about 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

Hymes told police his wife fell. He was arrested after detectives interviewed several witnesses.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
4 bedroom, 6 bath
$649900




bedroom, bath
$


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000