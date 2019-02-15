Youngstown man faces charges after wife hospitalized
YOUNGSTOWN — An Alameda Avenue man is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault after his wife was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with a traumatic brain injury.
Jason Hymes, 46, was arrested after his wife was taken to the hospital about 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
Hymes told police his wife fell. He was arrested after detectives interviewed several witnesses.
