Youngstown man faces charges after wife hospitalized

YOUNGSTOWN — An Alameda Avenue man is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault after his wife was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

Jason Hymes, 46, was arrested after his wife was taken to the hospital about 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

Hymes told police his wife fell. He was arrested after detectives interviewed several witnesses.