Trumbull sanitarian to return to work after plea in fatal accident

Staff report

WARREN

Steven R. Kramer, 55, of Hiram, a sanitarian with the Trumbull County Combined Health District, will return to work Tuesday after his no-contest plea Jan. 25 in Warren Municipal Court to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

The conviction was for fatally injuring pedestrian George Roosevelt Jr., 84, of Orwell, in a vehicle accident Oct. 11 in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station, 4504 Mahoning Ave., in Champion.

Kramer was on the job and driving a county-owned vehicle when he backed out of a parking spot in front of the store and hit Roosevelt, who was walking toward the building.

Roosevelt died Oct. 30 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, according to his obituary.

Kramer was sentenced to 90 days in the county jail, but all 90 days were suspended. His driver’s license was suspended for one year, retroactive to Oct. 11, and he was granted driving privileges for work, doctor appointments and counseling.

Judge Thomas Gysegem will consider ending Kramer’s driver’s license suspension in July if he has no traffic violations.

Kramer was placed on two years’ probation, but he can ask for his probation to be terminated after one year if he has not violated terms of his probation.

Kramer went on paid leave from his job after the health district learned of an investigation into the accident. He went on unpaid leave after his Jan. 25 plea and sentencing.