Trumbull coroner rules Feb. 6 death a homicide

WARREN — The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has ruled the Feb. 6 death of Azhiek E. Bennett, 22, of Draper Street Southeast a homicide, resulting from multiple gunshot wounds.

An autopsy was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bennett was found near an apartment in the 2200 block of South Feederle Drive Southeast at 10:09 p.m.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case. Bennett’s death is the second homicide of the year in Warren.