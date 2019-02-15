A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Feb. 8

Menacing: A Jackson Street woman told police a 15-year-old girl threatened to harm her daughter, 16, while the older girl was at a business in the 400 block of West Liberty Street. The incident was part of two years’ worth of ongoing problems between the teens, a report said.

Feb. 9

Theft: Donna J. Macovitz, 47, who listed addresses on Elmwood Drive in Hubbard and Lenox Avenue in Youngstown, faced a theft charge after a delivery driver for Belleria Pizza, 882 W. Liberty St., alleged that after having placed an order for two dozen wings to be sent to the Elmwood address, Macovitz failed to pay the $24 bill.

Feb. 11

Suspicious activity: A woman discovered a package with no return address that contained a Valentine-type trinket had been sent to a Fifth Avenue residence, causing her concern.

Child endangerment: A school bus driver reported having seen a 3-year-old boy clad only in a diaper with no adults in the vicinity before the child was reunited unharmed with his mother. The boy evidently got out of the home without his mother’s knowledge, and no charges were filed, a report stated.

LIBERTY

Feb. 7

Arrest: After responding to a vehicular accident near East Liberty Street and state Route 193, officers took Melissa A. Warner, 43, into custody upon discovering Warner, of East Liberty, Youngstown, was wanted on a township warrant charging her with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Harassment: A Murray Hill Drive man said his former wife, of Brookfield, has sent him such text messages, despite a no-contact order he had filed against her in Girard Municipal Court.

Threats: An official with a Belmont Avenue hospice-care facility filed an online report alleging an Akron man who’s a patient threatened on several occasions to beat him up, evidently after being angered about a contract and the patient’s plan of care.

Criminal damaging: A woman reported a man, 56, had forced open a door to her Church Hill-Hubbard Road apartment, which did an estimated $200 in damage to its frame.

Feb. 8

Drugs: A traffic stop on Belmont Avenue led to charges of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and driving under suspension against Albert D. Cosey, 46, of Rogers Road, Youngstown. Cosey had a plastic water bottle about half filled with liquor, a report stated.

Trespassing/harassment: A woman alleged her child’s father, 25, had entered her Euclid Boulevard residence without permission before she reportedly awoke to find him standing next to her bed. He also made a series of harassing calls that included a threat to shoot up any vehicle he saw her in, the accuser further alleged.

Drugs/trespassing: Authorities answered a disturbance call in the 10 block of Trumbull Court, then charged Keilyn J. Black, 27, of Lexington Avenue, Youngstown, with criminal trespassing, as well as Braylon W. Black, 23, of Hadley Avenue, Liberty, with drug abuse. Keilyn Black was kicking and pounding on an apartment door, in violation of a trespassing warning police had issued to him to stay off the property; in addition, several small bags of suspected marijuana and a digital scale were found in their vehicle, a report stated.

Theft: A Madison Road woman told officers a Youngstown woman, 26, with whom she had been in an argument drove away with the accuser’s $100 iPhone.

Feb. 10

Criminal damaging: Officers responded to a report of someone possibly breaking into a room at a Belmont Avenue motel before they charged John A. Lenart, 43, with criminal damaging, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. An intoxicated Lenart, of Folsom Avenue, Warren, broke a window to the room after apparently trying to check in at the motel a second time, which resulted in a $300 repair estimate, a report indicated.

Feb. 11

Arrest: Police at the Mahoning County jail picked up Shrie (ok) N. Dickerson, 29, of Rush Boulevard, Youngstown, and Gary L. Mills, 48, of Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, both of whom were wanted on Girard Municipal Court warrants.

Citation: Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Walmart, 200 Goldie Road, where they issued a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Kevin Anderson of West Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, with having an open container of liquor. Anderson, 45, was driving an electric shopping cart in the big-box store while drinking an alcoholic beverage, authorities alleged.

Feb. 12

Criminal damaging: A Ravine Drive man alleged his 15-year-old granddaughter used a blunt object to punch six to 10 holes in her bedroom wall, causing an estimated $750 in damage, after having become upset when he refused to allow her to have guests to the home.

Domestic violence: Mohammad A. Omran, 22, of Powersdale Avenue, Youngstown, faced domestic-violence and aggravated-assault charges after his wife alleged that while following her in his car on Shannon Road, Omran rammed into her vehicle while traveling about 15 mph and fled, leaving the accuser with a large cut on her finger. The incident was the result of Omran having become upset about marital problems, he reportedly told police.

GIRARD

Feb. 7

Burglary: Someone reportedly drove past a home in the 20 block of Hancock Street and noticed the front door had been forced open, though it was unknown if anything was missing.

Theft: A man in his mid-20s reportedly stole two packages of diapers from Family Dollar, 910 N. State St., then left in a dark van.

Harassment: An Abbey Street woman and her daughter, 13, alleged her estranged husband has made and sent repeated unwanted calls and text messages.

Felonious assault: A man told police that while walking his dog on a West Main Street parking lot, another man struck the accuser’s legs and left hand with the front of his vehicle, though the victim refused to seek medical treatment. No charges were filed at the time of the report.

Feb. 8

Drugs: Courtney M. Wasko of Forsythe Avenue, Girard, received a summons during a traffic stop near her residence when, authorities alleged, Wasko, 32, had two sealed packages of suspected marijuana oil, as well as a small bag of suspected raw marijuana in the glove compartment.

Drugs: While conducting a welfare check at a North Avenue residence, police wrote a summons charging Barbara Wojcicki, 36, of North, Girard, with drug abuse after alleging two small bags of suspected marijuana were on a coffee table in the living room.

Feb. 9

Drugs: Officers on U.S. Route 422 pulled over then issued a summons charging Ronald L. Whitfield III, 22, of Fifth Street, Campbell, with drug abuse after alleging Whitfield had admitted a bag of suspected marijuana in the car was his.

Theft: A West Second Street man discovered $4,700 had been stolen as he tried to perform a money transfer to a family member.

Recovered property: A 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was found on Youngstown’s South Side after a North Avenue woman reported her former boyfriend had taken the car without permission.

Feb. 10

Criminal mischief: After receiving a complaint that someone in the 200 block of Church Hill Road may have been damaging vehicles, police charged Randy T. Weibel Jr., 32, with two counts of criminal mischief and one of disorderly conduct after two cars were reportedly found with scratches. Weibel, of Ward Avenue, Girard, also was not compliant with authorities, they said.

Theft: A LaSalle Place man noticed a $100 mountain bike had been removed from next to his garage.

Domestic violence: Seth D. Fletcher, 25, of Fowler, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend, of Girard, alleged that during a heated argument, Fletcher kicked her left side. In addition, the victim may have suffered a broken wrist, and she had a large lump on her forehead from the altercation, she also told officers.

Feb. 11

Arrest: Police in the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue took into custody Amy J. Doherty, 40, of Trumbull, Girard. She was wanted on a Niles Municipal Court warrant.

Theft: A Forsythe Avenue man alleged a woman had stolen $30 from his wallet.

Theft: A South Market Street man saw that a World War I semi-automatic handgun was missing from its case.

Feb. 12

Menacing: A South Elruth Avenue couple told police their former roommate, who expressed an apparent desire to move back, threatened to destroy their belongings when they had no key for him.



Criminal mischief: A woman noticed a hole in a window to her Mohican Drive home, apparently from a BB.