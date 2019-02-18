Sheetz recognition

Sheetz is again one of the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine.

This list, now in its 22nd year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures.

Sheetz was ranked 85th and was the only convenience-store chain on the list.

Companies opt to participate in a selection process, which includes an anonymous employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire regarding their programs and employee practices. Great Place to Work then evaluates each company using a unique methodology based on five dimensions – credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

Furthering its commitment to offering competitive pay to employees, Sheetz announced an increase for starting wages this month. Effective Feb. 1 new employees and employees hired within the last six months will earn an additional 50 cents per hour. Starting wages vary by geographic region.