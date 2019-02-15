Report: Payless to close all 2,300 stores

A report out Thursday said all Payless ShoeSource stores will be on the chopping block, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Reuters cites sources who tell them when Payless files for bankruptcy later this month, the chain plans to close all of its roughly 2,300 stores.

In the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys, there are eight stores.

The report mentioned there is still a small chance the company could be bought after the bankruptcy filing.

Reuters said this is the second time in as many years that Payless has filed for bankruptcy.

One-day auto expo

AUSTINTOWN

Greenwood Chevrolet, 4695 Mahoning Ave., is having a one-day auto expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday that will span two indoor showrooms and feature a meet and greet with Billy Price, an Austintown Fitch High School graduate, Ohio State football All-American and current NFL center for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Auto show season is the official kickoff to the auto market, but according to Greenwood Chevrolet, the real auto show starts locally in Austintown. The dealership will have on display every Chevrolet model.

For information on the expo, contact Teri Simon at 330-259-4248 or email her at tsimon@greenwoodchevy.com.

Sheetz recognition

Sheetz is again one of the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine.

This list, now in its 22nd year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures.

Sheetz was ranked 85th and was the only convenience-store chain on the list.

Companies opt to participate in a selection process, which includes an anonymous employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire regarding their programs and employee practices. Great Place to Work then evaluates each company using a unique methodology based on five dimensions – credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

Furthering its commitment to offering competitive pay to employees, Sheetz announced an increase for starting wages this month. Effective Feb. 1 new employees and employees hired within the last six months will earn an additional 50 cents per hour. Starting wages vary by geographic region.

Close of investment

CANFIELD

JP Capital Management, a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced the close of successful growth investment in CHCC Companies, a network of community-based rehabilitation and assisted-living facilities throughout Northeast Ohio.

JPCM’s capital investment provided the financial leverage needed to boost the company’s regional expansion over the past decade, enabling the company to now serve more than 1,000 residents.

CHCC provides both long- and short-term health care and supporting services.

Staff/wire report