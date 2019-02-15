PRESIDENTS DAY

What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed Monday for Presidents Day. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

All city, county, state and federal offices: Closed Monday. No mail delivery.

Schools: Warren, closed Monday. Youngstown, Niles, Salem, Youngstown Diocese, closed today and Monday. Sharon and New Castle, open Monday.

Universities: Eastern Gateway Community College, closed Monday. Youngstown State and Kent State at Trumbull, open Monday.

Western Reserve Transit Authority: Regular schedules.

Public libraries: Warren-Trumbull, Girard Free Library, closed Monday. Youngstown-Mahoning County; Kinsman Free Public Library; Hubbard Public Library; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville; McKinley Memorial Library, Niles; Newton Falls Public Library, open Monday.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed Monday.

Banks: Chase Bank, Charter One, Cortland Banks, Farmers National Bank, First National Bank, Chemical Bank, Warren, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Home Savings & Loan, Huntington Bank, Austintown, Key Bank, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, closed Monday.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste, city of Youngstown, Waste Management, regular pickup schedule.