Police: 3 people found dead near railroad tracks in Columbus

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say the bodies of three people have been found near railroad tracks in Ohio’s capital city of Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports someone called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Friday to report finding the bodies. A dispatcher told the newspaper that officers found one person on the ground and the other two people inside a car sitting on the railroad tracks. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear how the three died or how the car was damaged. No trains were on the track when the car was found.

The dispatcher says large amounts of money were seen on the ground and blowing through the air.