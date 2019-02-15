OSHP investigating Hubbard crash that injured woman

Staff report

HUBBARD

One woman was sent to the hospital after a Thursday morning crash between a car and an oil tanker truck on U.S. Route 62.

Cathleen Johnson, 53, of Youngstown, was traveling eastbound on Route 62 in the car when she traveled left of center and struck a tanker truck, driven by James McGarry, 54, of Hubbard, traveling westbound, according to a news release.

The accident happened near the Valley Mobile Home Park.

The release said Johnson struck the tanker truck head-on. She was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital ,where she is in critical condition. She had to be extracted from the wreckage.

McGarry reported minor injuries, but he was not transferred to a medical facility.

Crews had to clean fuel that was leaking from the truck.

The portion of Route 62 (Hubbard-Youngstown Road) between Lewis Seifert and Bell Wick roads was closed for a few hours as authorities cleared the scene.