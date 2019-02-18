AUSTINTOWN

Greenwood Chevrolet, 4695 Mahoning Ave., is having a one-day auto expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday that will span two indoor showrooms and feature a meet and greet with Billy Price, an Austintown Fitch High School graduate, Ohio State football All-American and current NFL center for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Auto show season is the official kickoff to the auto market, but according to Greenwood Chevrolet, the real auto show starts locally in Austintown. The dealership will have on display every Chevrolet model.

For information on the expo, contact Teri Simon at 330-259-4248 or email her at tsimon@greenwoodchevy.com.