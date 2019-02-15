Ohio prosecutor will discuss police officer’s traffic death

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor plans to discuss an investigation into the death of a police officer struck by a pickup truck.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has scheduled a news conference later this afternoon regarding Colerain Township officer Dale Woods’ death.

Colerain Township police say the 46-year-old Woods was injured the night of Jan. 4 while emergency crews responded to a car that had struck a pole. Woods was hit by a pickup truck approaching the scene. The father of three died three days later.

Police say the pickup truck driver wasn’t impaired but haven’t released additional details.

Authorities have been investigating why the 15-year veteran of the suburban Cincinnati police department was struck. Police say Woods was wearing a reflective vest as he helped with traffic after the car crash.