Ohio couple who bought Showboat Majestic hope to restore it

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio couple who already own a different riverboat say they can restore the Showboat Majestic to its former glory following their recent purchase of the boat.

Joe and Cortnee Brumley bought the boat from Cincinnati last week for a high bid of $110,100. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the couple plans to move the nation's last floating theater upriver to Manchester.

In 2017, the couple bought the CT McFarland, which they plan to rename the Atta Boy II — named after the tugboat that moved the Showboat Majestic around the Ohio River.

The Brumleys say they are working with Moyer Winery to create a home for the two boats, which they say will offer entertainment and river tours.

