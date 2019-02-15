Man’s charge upgraded after death of victim

YOUNGSTOWN

A man charged with attempted murder has had that charge upgraded to aggravated murder after the victim died Tuesday.

Kyle Rice, 29, who is in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond, now faces the upgraded charge in the death of Danekua Bankston, 28.

Bankston was shot early Feb. 8 in her Oregon Avenue apartment on the West Side and later died in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Rice was arrested a few hours after Bankston was shot.

Benefit planned for boy battling health issues

CORTLAND

Lakview school district is coming together this Saturday to help a Lakeview kindergartner who has battled leukemia for two years and was recently diagnosed with hepatosplenic t-cell lymphoma.

Aiden Elder was 4 when he was diagnosed with leukemia and has “fought a tough battle ever since,” according to organizers of the event.

Activities will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Lakeview elementary and middle-school gymnasiums during Lakeview Athletic Club basketball games.

A spaghetti dinner also will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cortland Opera House, 152 Park Ave. Cost is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Carry-out dinners will be available.

Money raised will benefit Aiden and his family. Checks can be written to Aiden Elder Benefit Fund.

Sentenced in drug case

WARREN

Malcolm J. McLeod Jr., 29, of Southwest Boulevard Southwest was sentenced to 18 months in prison this week in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to seven drug-trafficking charges.

The charges say he trafficked cocaine, heroin and fentanyl from April to July 2017. The investigation was handled by the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force.

TAG carried out undercover buys at an address on Victoria Street Southwest and executed a search warrant in August 2017, seizing drugs and cash, said TAG commander Tony Villanueva.

Smucker and ACH announce partnership

ORRVILLE

J.M. Smucker Co. and Akron Children’s Hospital recently announced a partnership to continue the hospital’s child literacy efforts.

Smucker is committing $500,000 to support the Reach Out and Read program at each of the hospital’s 28 pediatric care locations, including Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley in Boardman, over the next five years.

The program provides children with a foundation for literacy success by incorporating books into doctor’s visits and encouraging families to read aloud together.

As part of the program, each child from 6 months to 5 years old who comes in for a well check-up at an Akron Children’s Hospital facility will receive a book to take home.

2 area HUD grants

WASHINGTON

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $244,140 to the Youngstown Family Self-Sufficiency Program and $119,097 to the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority to assist public housing residents.

The program is designed to help those in public housing increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on public assistance and rental subsidies.

2 plead not guilty in gas-station robberies

WARREN

Not-guilty pleas were entered Thursday for two men accused of robbing multiple gas stations early Wednesday in Warren and Howland.

Trevor McMillen, 20, of Lodwick Drive Northwest, is being held in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond on five aggravated-robbery charges.

Antonio G. Sarnelli Jr., 21, of Hobart Road in Leavittsburg is also being held in jail in lieu of $500,000 bond on two aggravated-robbery charges.

Police say McMullen robbed three gas stations starting at 3 a.m., then picked up Sarnelli and they committed two more before being arrested by a county deputy sheriff on Elm Road in Bazetta Township about 6:30 a.m.