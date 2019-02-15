Job training, other services in works for Dillard’s employees

Staff report

BOARDMAN

The Washington Prime Group, which owns Southern Park Mall, is partnering with Dillard’s to provide career counseling and other services for employees who will lose their jobs when the mall’s Dillard’s department store closes in May.

A statement from Lou Conforti, the CEO and director of Washington Prime Group, says there will be career counseling services, an upcoming job fair, civic and educational involvement; fashion, food and beverage discounts; and free events and activities to assist the employees.

“Bottom line: Southern Park Mall and Washington Prime Group highly value the relationship with our guests, and shame on us if we don’t serve our local friends and family in good times and bad,” the statement read.

The statement notes more than 257,000 square feet of leasing has occurred over the previous three years in Southern Park Mall.

“Washington Prime Group is actively pursuing several redevelopment alternatives, including entertainment and dining as well as local, regional and national tenancy which provides differentiated goods and services,” the statements read.

Dillard’s announced Wednesday the department store in Southern Park Mall will close no later than May 14.

The Dillard’s clearance outlet in Eastwood Mall will remain open.