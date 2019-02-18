Close of investment

CANFIELD

JP Capital Management, a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced the close of successful growth investment in CHCC Companies, a network of community-based rehabilitation and assisted-living facilities throughout Northeast Ohio.

JPCM’s capital investment provided the financial leverage needed to boost the company’s regional expansion over the past decade, enabling the company to now serve more than 1,000 residents.

CHCC provides both long- and short-term health care and supporting services.

Staff/wire report