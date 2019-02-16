Boil-water advisory ends in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Boil-water advisories have ended for the Dayton area.

City authorities said late this morning water samples were clear of bacteria, and Montgomery County followed later in the day after concluding water was safe to drink without boiling first.

Some 100,000 people began their day under a boil-water advisory.

Crews located a waterline leak Thursday under the Great Miami River, but high river levels have hindered repair work and efforts to determine the break's cause.

Schools resumed Friday, a day after many closed. The Dayton school district said bottled water was available in all buildings.

As many as 400,000 people were initially affected by water outages that began Wednesday.