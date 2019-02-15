BLACK HISTORY MONTH Upcoming scheduled events

Local upcoming events for Black History Month as submitted to The Vindicator:

MAHONING COUNTY

Through Sunday: Southern Roots: The Paintings of Winfred Rembert Exhibition, Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., Youngstown. The traveling exhibition of carved and dyed leather works by Winfred Rembert creates a vibrant, rhythmic imagery of the African-American artist’s life in 1950s-60s Georgia. Featuring 29 works, including the premiere of several recent paintings by Rembert, the exhibition predominantly depicts the grueling task of cotton picking the artist endured in childhood and later while on a prison chain gang. For information, contact the art museum, 330-743-1107.

Saturday: 3 to 7 p.m., Annie Hall of Eastside Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., will host “Feasts of Salads” at Wick Park Pavilion, 260 Park Ave. The event is child-friendly. Speaker will be Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, and music will be provided by Mr. Vince. For information, contact Hall at 330-742-4880 (work) or 234-719-9142 (cell).

Saturday: 1 to 3 p.m., New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., will host a presentation on the first black Marines to serve in World War II. Veteran information and other facts about African-American contributions also will be provided. Refreshments will be served. For reservations, call 330-747-2125. The program is free.

Sunday: 3:30 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., Judge Carla Baldwin, the first female black judge in Youngstown, will speak on the importance of good grades and following your dreams.

Tuesday: Meet New York Times best-selling young-adult author Nic Stone at the Newport Public Library, 3730 Market St., Youngstown, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and at the Campbell Memorial High School auditorium, 280 Sixth St., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. She is the author of “Dear Martin” and “Odd One Out.” She will discuss her works, have question-and-answer segments and sign books. Stone also will work with students involved with Project Lit. Her presentations are open to the public.