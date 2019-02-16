Another Youngstown woman dead after domestic violence incidents

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on Thursday was pronounced dead from a traumatic brain injury and is the city’s second domestic-related homicide in less than a week.

Ryan Weaver-Hymes was pronounced dead late Friday afternoon, investigators confirm. Her death is the third homicide in the city this year and second within a week.

All three homicide victims in this year are women.

Weaver-Hymes' husband, Jason Hymes, 46, was arrested Thursday on a charge of felonious assault. He was arraigned Friday before Judge Carla Baldwin before his wife was pronounced dead.

Assistant City Prosecutor Cathy Thompson told Judge Baldwin that Hymes punched his wife in the head in the parking lot of a Logan Avenue bar on the North Side early Thursday, then slammed her head against the frame of his truck several times. A police report says a witness told police when Hymes and his wife got to their home early Thursday, Hymes beat his wife again.

Hymes told police his wife fell, reports said.