UPDATE | Gunman kills 5 people, wounds 5 police at Illinois business

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — An employee of a manufacturing company opened fire at its suburban Chicago plant today, killing five people and wounding five police officers before he was fatally shot, police said.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman told a news conference the gunman was Gary Martin, 45, and said he was believed to be an employee at the Henry Pratt Co. – which makes valves for industrial purposes – in the city about 40 miles west of Chicago.

She told reporters officers arrived within four minutes of receiving reports of the shooting and were fired upon as soon as they entered the 29,000-square-foot manufacturing warehouse.

Police said they did not know the gunman's motive.

"May God bless the brave law enforcement officers who continue to run toward danger," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at the news conference.

Hospitals reported treating at least seven patients from the shooting, though their conditions weren't released. Two of the officers were airlifted to trauma centers in Chicago, Ziman said. She said a sixth officer suffered a knee injury. Officials did not say the total number of people injured other than the police officers.

Dozens of first responder vehicles converged on the building housing the company in Aurora after police received multiple calls about an active shooter at 1:24 p.m. CST.

Several ATF teams also responded to the shooting and were at the scene, according to the agency's Chicago spokeswoman, and the FBI said it also responded.

John Probst, an employee at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora, told ABC7 he ran out of the back door as the shooting unfolded this afternoon. Probst says he recognized the gunman and that he works for the company.

"What I saw was the guy running down the aisle with a pistol with a laser on it," Probst said.

Probst said he wasn't hurt but that another colleague was "bleeding pretty bad."



"It's a shame that mass shootings such as this have become commonplace in our country. It's a shame that a cold and heartless offender would be so selfish as to think he has the right to take an innocent life," Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin said.

6:23 p.m.

3:41 p.m.

