YSU leads IUPUI at halftime

Youngstown State has done an excellent job of shutting down one of the Horizon League's top scorers while taking an 39-30 lead at halftime.

IUPUI's Cameron Justice entered the contest averaging 19.4 points per game, but was limited to five points in the first half. DJ McCall leads the Jaguars with nine points.

Darius Quisenberry leads the Penguins with 11 points. Michael Akuchie came off the bench to score seven points, a total tied by Jelani Simmons.