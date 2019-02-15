Youngstown marijuana facility readying first batch for sale

YOUNGSTOWN

Within the coming weeks, medical marijuana patients will be able to buy buds grown legally, for the first time, in Youngstown – with strains branded as “Stambaugh,” “Idora” and “Gypsy.”

That’s if the next few weeks of bud drying, curing and state testing go according to plan, said Brian Kessler, board chairman of the city’s first medical marijuana-growing facility, Riviera Creek LLC.

Workers harvested the North Side facility’s first batch Thursday. Brian Kessler and his nephew, Riviera Creek CEO Daniel Kessler, unveiled that product and its local brandings, which pay tribute to the Kessler family’s more than 100-year history in the community, Brian said.

“Everybody’s asking for product. The processors are trying to get up and running, the dispensaries are trying to get up and running and people are looking for product for sale,” Brian said.

