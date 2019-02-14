Youngstown man's charge upgraded to aggravated murder
YOUNGSTOWN — A man charged with attempted murder has now had that charge upgraded to aggravated murder after the victim died Tuesday.
Kyle Rice, 29, who is already being held on $1 million bond, now faces the upgraded charge in the death of Danekua Bankston, 28.
Bankston was shot early Feb. 8 in her Oregon Avenue apartment on the West Side and died of her wounds in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Rice was arrested a few hours after Bankston was shot and has remained in custody.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.