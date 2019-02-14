Water outage impacts 100,000 customers in Dayton area

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A widespread water outage that’s impacting about 100,000 customers in the Dayton-area is being blamed on leaking pipes under the Great Miami River.



Affected customers in Dayton and Montgomery County are being asked to boil their water before using it.

Nine of the 16 public school districts in Montgomery County are closed today because of the water-system outages and boil advisories in many areas.

State environmental officials say they’re providing oversight and help with technical issues to the city and making sure Ohio drinking water regulations are followed.

Dayton’s city manager told The Dayton Daily News that crews found the leak just after midnight.

Montgomery County officials estimate 20,000 of its customers were under a mandatory boil advisory, while Dayton officials say 75,000 customers were under the advisory.