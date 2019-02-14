Trumbull County worker sentenced for pedestrian fatality

Staff report

WARREN

Steven R. Kramer, 55, of Hiram, a sanitarian with the Trumbull County Combined Health District, will return to work Tuesday after his no-contest plea Jan. 25 in Warren Municipal Court to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

The conviction was for fatally injuring pedestrian George Roosevelt Jr., 84, of Orwell, in a vehicle accident Oct. 11 in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station, 4504 Mahoning Ave., in Champion.

Kramer was on the job and driving a county-owned vehicle when he backed out of a parking spot in front of the store and hit Roosevelt, who was walking toward the building.

Roosevelt died Oct. 30 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, according to his obituary.

Kramer was sentenced to 90 days in the county jail, but all 90 days were suspended.

