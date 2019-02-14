Two men charged after 5-gas-station robbery spree

Staff report

WARREN

Two men will be arraigned today after being arrested in Bazetta Township on Wednesday and charged in multiple armed robberies at Warren and Howland gas stations.

Trevor McMillen, 20, of Lodwick Drive Northwest is charged with five counts of aggravated robbery, and Antonio G. Sarnelli Jr., 21, of Hobart Road in Leavittsburg is charged with two.

McMillen’s charges relate to robberies at the Pit Stop gas station at 1708 Youngstown Road, True North at 4230 E. Market St., BP at 1290 E. Market St., Pit Stop at 1001 Elm Road, and BP on Elm Road in Howland.

Detective Jeff Edmundson of the Howland Police Department said Sarnelli had been at McMillen’s house earlier in the night and fell asleep. They had been drinking. McMillen, who has no previous criminal record and works in the Warren Operations Department, left home and committed the first three robberies in a dark-colored vehicle.

Afterward, he went back and picked up Sarnelli, and they committed the last two in a different vehicle, Edmundson said.

A deputy sheriff learned of the robberies and learned their white vehicle was heading north on Elm Road.

The deputy was in front of the Bazetta Walmart when he saw a car fitting the description and made a traffic stop a short distance away at about 6:30 a.m.

Sarnelli, who was driving, and McMillen were arrested. Officers found two weapons and cash in the car.