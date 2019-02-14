A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Feb. 5

Harassment: A Clingan Road woman told officers she’s being harassed via telecommunications.

Criminal damaging: A Center Road man saw that his iPad had a cracked screen, which resulted in a $1,200 damage estimate.

Feb. 6

Harassment: A Chesterton Drive man said he’s the victim of online harassment.

Feb. 8

Drugs: Police at a residence in the 2000 block of Lyon Boulevard reported having found an envelope with suspected crack cocaine, a suspected crack-cocaine pipe, nine pieces of a scouring pad common in drug use, a device often used to grind marijuana and a dollar bill, inside of which was additional crack cocaine. An investigation was pending.

Feb. 9

Identity fraud: A Celesta Place woman discovered a $235 unauthorized charge to a telecommunications company credit account.

BOARDMAN

Feb. 7

Arrest: Officers at a Market Street motel arrested Morgan R. Parker, 32, of Alice Street, East Palestine, who was wanted on a Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court for a probable-cause hearing.

Assault: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Mary A. Edwards, 20, of Monticello Boulevard, Liberty, who faced a simple-assault charge, related to a Dec. 22, 2018, incident in which a Youngstown woman at a Doral Drive big-box store reportedly videotaped Edwards assaulting her.

Robbery: Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown arrested Michael J. Cole, 23, of Moyer Avenue, Boardman, on an aggravated-robbery charge after an armed robbery around 11 p.m. Jan. 30 at a Speedway gas station, 649 E. Midlothian Blvd. Nothing was stolen, however, when a clerk retreated to a back room and before the gunman fled, a report showed.

Theft: Inez Rivera, 40, of Elm Street, Struthers, surrendered on a complicity-to-theft charge, related to a Jan. 27 shoplifting incident in which about $43 worth of hair-related products was stolen from Sally Beauty, 395 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Arrest: Police were sent to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to take custody of Jesse L. Cooper Jr., 45, of West Ravenwood Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on warrants charging one count each of attempted theft and criminal trespassing after a Windsor Road woman told officers last month that a man had entered her property and was checking her car for valuables.

Attempted fraud: A Carter Circle man told police a caller claiming the accuser had problems with his computer tried to defraud him of $5,000.

Theft: Angela Sharpe, 49, of Mathews Road, Boardman, surrendered on a theft charge after being accused of stealing two small snack items last month from Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Trespassing: Officers booked Rosaliea Garcia, 68, on a criminal-trespassing charge. Garcia, of Hitchcock Road, Boardman, was seen Jan. 10 in Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road, in violation of a November 2018 warning to stay out of the department store because of a previous shoplifting situation, a report stated.

Theft: Three women reportedly stole a box of diapers and other merchandise that totaled $180 from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Theft: A Youngstown woman noticed her purse had been removed from a shopping cart at a Doral Drive grocery store.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle in the 30 block of Carter Circle was found with a punctured rear tire. The damage estimate was $200.

Menacing: A doctor with Vibra Hospital, 8049 South Ave., reported a patient made a statement he interpreted as a threat against his family in response to being told about a plan to have the patient transported to another facility.

Feb. 8

Arrest: Police at a Market Street gas station picked up Cemal S. Yelkin, 37, of Roche Way, Boardman, who was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department felony warrant charging inducing panic.

Auto theft: A 2004 Chevrolet Impala was stolen in the 5700 block of Sheridan Road.

Aggravated menacing: A worker for a Doral Drive big-box store reported a person with whom he has ongoing problems came to his place of employment and threatened to fight then kill the victim.

Menacing: A Boardman-Canfield Road man said an upstairs neighbor came to his apartment to complain about the level of noise he said the accuser’s TV was making and, in so doing, used a series of profanities, which frightened the victim and his son.

Arrest: Authorities responded to a report of a suspicious man on Locust Drive, where they took Andrew M. Culver, 29, into custody. Culver, of Chapel Hill Drive Northwest, Warren, was wanted on Warren and Howland warrants charging theft and criminal trespassing, respectively.

Burglary: To an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Hillman Way that was being remodeled. A stainless-steel stove and a lockbox were missing.

Theft: A woman noticed about $300 worth of clothing had been stolen while she patronized a West Boulevard laundry facility.

Theft/forgery: An official with Santon Electric Co. Inc., 7870 Southern Blvd., discovered a check had been altered and deposited into the wrong account.

Theft: Ryan K. Bright of Parkway Street, Struthers, faced a theft charge after authorities alleged Bright, 34, had intentionally failed to self-scan 36 items valued at $100 while in Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Fraud: A Niles man alleged his former girlfriend had used his credit card without permission to make a $500 charge at a Market Street car dealership.

Theft of services: The owner of Morris Drain Service LLC, 4200 Simon Road, discovered someone had dumped a large TV into a company-owned trash bin without authorization.

Identity fraud: A Green Glen Drive resident noticed a $92 fraudulent online debit-card charge.

Feb. 9

Criminal damaging: Someone damaged and defaced a door handle to a vinyl fence, then unplugged a sump pump in the basement of a newly-constructed home in the 800 block of Mayfield Drive.

Domestic violence: Logan M. Rhea of Red Tail Hawk Drive, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend called 911 to allege Rhea, 23, had grabbed her hands and wrists to pull her toward him during an argument, then later grabbed her feet, pulled the accuser off a bed, slapped her face and pushed her.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to Walmart, where they arrested Jessica L. Dickerson, 31, of East Judson Avenue, Youngstown, on a theft warrant. Dickerson was accused of taking about $350 worth of merchandise Jan. 28 from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Theft: Michelle M. Flores, 56, of North Glenellen Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with stealing about $255 worth of cereal and other groceries from Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive.

Harassment: A Sheridan Road woman said her former boyfriend has sent several unwanted text messages to her.

Theft: A Hitchcock Road man reportedly saw someone get out of a car and remove from his mailbox paychecks for two of his employees.

Theft: An East Liverpool man who went to The Amish Market, 6121 South Ave., to pick up a table he had ordered told police he placed a separate $15,000 order to buy additional furniture, but that after canceling the order, a supervisor became upset and told the man he would not refund his money.

Theft: The Ohio State Highway Patrol handed to Boardman authorities Andrew L. Meade, 53, of Scott Street Northeast, Warren, who was accused of selecting merchandise last month while in Lowe’s, 1100 Doral Drive, then fraudulently returning the items to receive about $206 worth of store credit.

Feb. 10

Arrest: A traffic stop near Orlo Lane resulted in Deondray L. Robinson’s arrest. Robinson, 31, who listed Youngstown addresses on West LaClede Avenue and Hillman Street, was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court warrant charging disorderly conduct.

Theft/drugs: Police charged Timothy W. Mitcheltree, 35, of South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, with robbery, as well as Jill E. Hoolahan, 37, of Gibson Avenue, Youngstown, with theft, possessing drug paraphernalia and several counts of drug abuse after $131 worth of merchandise was stolen from Walmart. A loss-prevention official alleged Mitcheltree forcibly pulled her hand off a shopping cart during a struggle before he fled; also, a vehicle search revealed a suspected crack-cocaine pipe, along with several bags containing what appeared to be crack cocaine, fentanyl and 15 prescription pills, a report showed.

Theft: A Youngstown woman discovered her wallet missing as she shopped at a Doral Drive big-box store.

Theft: Two women reportedly took $194 worth of merchandise that included an entertainment system from Walmart.

Criminal damaging: A man told officers that while checking his son’s Oakridge Drive residence, he saw damage to two windows, possibly from BBs.

Theft: A woman in her mid- to late 30s reportedly stole 11 boxes of rifle ammunition from Dick’s Sporting Goods, 550 Boardman-Poland Road.

Feb. 11

Aggravated menacing: A Halbert Drive woman reported two people warned her that her former boyfriend had threatened the accuser’s life while he was incarcerated in Lebanon, Ohio.

Citation: Officers issued a minor-misdemeanor citation to a 15-year-old Boardman Glenwood Junior High School student after the principal alleged an investigation showed the teen had an electronic vaping device.

Domestic violence: Isiah D. Weatherspoon, 28, of Hilton Avenue, Youngstown, faced domestic-violence and drug-abuse charges after his girlfriend, of South Schenley Avenue, where he apparently lives off and on, alleged that during an argument regarding income-tax money, Weatherspoon grabbed and tore her shirt, which also left scratches to her neck. In addition, nine prescription pills were in his pocket, a report indicated.

Theft: Authorities phone booked James E. Blackmon Jr., 61, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, on three theft counts, related to shoplifting situations last August and October at Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.; a Shell True North gas station, 950 Boardman-Poland Road; and another Family Dollar store, 4030 Market St. A total of about $180 worth of items was stolen, reports showed.

Harassment: A Meadowbrook resident reported having received threats via Snapchat.

Theft: Three women reportedly stole $230 worth of property, including comforters, from Bed, Bath & Beyond, 550 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft by deception: A Glenwood Avenue man told authorities he bought an iPhone for $700 from a man he met last November before the victim learned recently that the phone had been reported stolen and that the account was locked.

Menacing: A sales associate with a Southern Park Mall store reported a man made several harassing calls to the business after someone had reportedly used his cellphone to film the victim as she walked through the mall concourse. In a separate but related incident, a man reportedly stated the associate’s full name while inquiring to a co-worker about her, causing the victim to surmise that he might be stalking her.

Theft: Amber R. Morgan and Angelica M. Friday, both 31 and of Royal Mall Drive, Niles, were charged with stealing from Walmart $127 worth of body wash and other items.

Identity fraud: An Indian Trail woman learned that someone without authorization had opened an account in her name and made three fraudulent $400 charges.

Feb. 12

Threats: Derrick J. Harmon, 39, of Kendis Circle, Youngstown, surrendered on a charge of making domestic-violence threats after a situation earlier this month in which his sister, of Erie Street, alleged that during a phone conversation, Harmon threatened to cause her serious bodily harm.