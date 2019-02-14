Ryan to co-chair military mental health task force

WASHINGTON

U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and Guy Reschenthaler, a Pennsylvania Republican, will co-chair a bipartisan military mental health task force.

This task force serves as a group of those in the House who are dedicated to addressing issues pertaining to military mental health and suicide prevention.

“I’m proud to continue to stand with members of our active duty armed services and veterans community as the co-chairman to the military mental health task force,” Ryan said. “The mental health of our military service members and veterans is an extremely important issue that needs to be addressed. The critical work from this task force will help in educating Congress and the general public in how to help those who have risked their lives for our country.”

The task force will host several briefings/roundtable discussions with subject matter experts, disseminate information, and provide resources to members and their staff so they can learn about the challenges facing America’s former and current service members and their families.