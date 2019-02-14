METRO DIGEST || Residents evacuated at Rescue Mission

Residents evacuatedSFlbat Rescue Mission

YOUNGSTOWN

The 134 residents – 76 men and 58 women and children – at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley at 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. were evacuated from the facility at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when a fire alarm was set off by steam in a shower on the fourth floor, said David Mungai, men’s client advisor.

Mungai said the residents, some in their pajamas, were outside in the frigid weather for about 10 minutes. He said two firetrucks from Youngstown Fire Department arrived quickly to make sure everything was okay.

Poland Township roads

POLAND

Township trustees assured residents at Wednesday’s meeting that their roads will soon be traversable.

Money for the work, which total nearly $4.8 million, will come from a Mahoning County Community Development Block Grant, an Ohio Public Works Commission grant and a levy passed in November.

Township trustees intend to finish the projects by the end of the summer.

Meanwhile, residents are eager for the project to begin. Darlene Boerio, who lives on Clovermeade Avenue, detailed the condition of her road and said, “I would like to be proud of the street I live on.”

Commission hires firm

WARREN

The Trumbull County Planning Commission has hired MS Consultants of Youngstown to handle plats and zoning for the commission for up to $4,500 per month.

A full-time person formerly handled it, but the commission has not found a replacement for the last person who had the job, which involves advising landowners in the townships regarding subdividing land and zoning matters in the county’s unincorporated areas.

Peace forum planned

ALLIANCE

The University of Mount Union will welcome Jerry McCann, a licensed civil and structural engineer, to campus to host a peace forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Presser Recital Hall in the Giese Center for the Performing Arts.

The event is organized by the university’s Department of Engineering and Department of Interdisciplinary and Liberal Studies. It serves as an opportunity for students and community members to learn about alternative engineering career paths and how engineering skills can be employed to the task of peace-building.

Swim team registration

YOUNGSTOWN

Registration is underway for the Jewish Community Center winter swim team. The team is part of the Splash Swim League. Practices, which begin Monday, are Monday through Thursday and daily attendance is not mandatory, but encouraged. Participants must be age 4 to 18 and able to swim the length of the pool.

During practice, members will learn and perfect the strokes and work on endurance. Session one concluded today; session two will be Monday through March 21; and session three will be March 25 to April 4. The center is at 505 Gypsy Lane.

Cost for JCC members is $75; nonmembers, $150. Register online at jccyoungstown.org. For information, contact Shawn Chrystal at 330-746-3250, ext. 112, or aquatics@jewish-youngstown.org.

Help Network NEO celebrates 48th year

YOUNGSTOWN

On Monday, National 2-1-1 Day, Help Network of Northeast Ohio celebrated its 48th year of providing an information and referral via a 2-1-1 call center.

The local Help Network NEO (Help Hotline) launched its 211 online database Feb. 9, 2016. It is a comprehensive, up-to-date database of community resources available 24 hours a day offering centralized information and referral for individuals seeking services from Help Network. Individuals also can access the comprehensive database of community resources.

This is a free service provided by the agency and can be accessed through its website, www.HelpNetworkNEO.org. It is funded by the Mahoning County, Columbiana County and Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery boards, United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and United Way of Trumbull County.