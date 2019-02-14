Preschoolers prep for Valentine's Day parent party

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Williamson Elementary preschoolers excitedly decorated Valentine’s Day bags Wednesday afternoon.

The bags were decorated in preparation for a parent party today.

On each white paper bag there is a pink heart head with googly eyes, and green or pink folded and scrunched-up “monster” arms and legs – waiting to gobble up valentines on the special holiday.

“It’s nice for them [the students] to interact and engage with parents who come and see their kid make a Valentine’s Day bag,” said Nicole Goontz, preschool teacher. “Some students made cards with their peers’ names on them already to put in the bags. It’s important to show them the holiday and get them involved in it.”

There is a teaching element to Valentine’s Day bags.

“They learn compassion and being kind,” she said.

There’s also an educational value.

“They are learning how to create with shapes and to organize with colors,” said aide Stacy Lilak.

But the best part is seeing the students’ reactions.

“I love seeing their faces when they’re finished with their projects,” Lilak said.

Preschooler Santana Ford’s favorite aspect of making Valentine’s Day bags was that he had a puppet-like creation, which he put on his hand, and made his way around the classroom.

Other students sported them as hats.

Preschool student Aubrianna Smith said she’s excited about her bag.

“I’m going to get something in it,” she said. “And we have a party tomorrow.”

“It’s a Valentine’s party,” explained preschooler Alena Helmick. “[My] mommy and daddy are coming, too.”

That’s what preschooler Tia Villanueva is the most excited for.

“I get to see [my] mommy and daddy tomorrow,” she said.

In addition to Williamson preschoolers having Valentine’s Day bags for a parent party, Harding and Taft elementaries are hosting dances today for the holiday.

Debra Bowers, Volney Rogers Elementary third-grade teacher, has been tying her lessons into the special holiday and Black History Month.

Her students are reading “Love Each Other,” a Nikki Aksamit poem, and creating hearts for students to write on.

“They are to write one thing they enjoy about class and how they get along with one another and why,” Bowers said. “The nice thing about it is it’s all intertwined with behavior. ... The students have learned I love them and I’ll do things for them, and they need to do things right.”