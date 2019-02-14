Portman academy nominees reside in several counties including Columbiana, Mahoning, Trumbull

Staff report

COLUMBUS

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, recently delivered remarks of congratulations at a reception for his Class of 2019 Service Academy nominees and their families conducted at Ohio National Guard Headquarters.

This year’s Northeast Ohio nominees are from Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Mahoning, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

“Our nominees are among the best and the brightest from Ohio, and I would be proud to have them serve our country in our Armed Forces. I am grateful for their dedication to continuing Ohio’s strong tradition of high acceptance rates,” Portman said.

Local nominees are James Burley-Jackson of Campbell, Naval Academy and Merchant Marine Academy; Jackson Corbisello of Salem, Naval Academy; Delaney Pollak of Boardman, Air Force Academy; and Andrew Addy of Hubbard, U.S. Military Academy at West Point.